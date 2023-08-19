Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week while on a hike in Alaska.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A couple from Tennessee who went missing at an Alaskan resort for nearly a week has been located.

KTUU reports that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were first reported missing last Saturday after they did not check out of their vacation rental and missed their return flight home.

On Friday, Alaska State Troopers said Bare was found by a pair of hikers about 200 yards from the Chena Hot Springs Resort. The hikers assisted him and brought him to the rescue post at the resort.

Bare, uninjured, told troopers that he left his companion, Hovsepian, about 3 miles away from the resort to seek help. Troopers and Bare returned to the area, calling out for Hovsepian until she was found.

They ended up finding Hovsepian and the group all returned to the command post at the resort safely.

Bare and Hovsepian were evaluated by medics but there was no immediate word on their condition.

The tourists were visiting the Fairbanks area from Nashville. Family and friends became alarmed when they failed to make their return flight last weekend.

Authorities found the couple’s rental car earlier this week. Troopers also located the pair’s luggage that was still at their vacation rental.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive...
Person thrown from balcony, police investigating
Luis Oswaldo Ramirez, Alexis Olivia Ruiz, Jose Julio Galindo Mera, and Islas Omar were taken...
Four arrested following traffic stop for suspects with possible gun
During the flight, the police said they saw Johnathan Lawson, 53, aim a “scoped rifle” at them.
Man arrested for aiming rifle at police helicopter
Arkansas State Police say a Batesville man died Thursday when an SUV struck the rear of his...
Moped rider killed in crash
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday...
Crash slows traffic on Highway 61

Latest News

Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan...
‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large
The Gardens at Harmony in Jonesboro will be hostings the 50th concert series from the Delta...
Gardens at Harmony hosts Delta Symphony Orchestra
Law enforcement is encouraging anyone in the Ozark Acres area to stay inside and lock their...
Heavy law enforcement presence in Ozark Acres
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco