Person thrown from balcony, police investigating

Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive...
Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive into the parking lot after 9 p.m.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident in which a person was thrown from a hotel balcony.

Officers said after 9 p.m., they got word that a person was assaulted and thrown from the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive into the parking lot.

The desk sergeant said the person was still breathing, but no other details about the person’s condition could be given at this time.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

