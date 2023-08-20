2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour stops in Clay County.

Corning will have a different look this season, with Farrell Shelton’s Bobcats making the move from 11-man to 8-man football.

“The kids have stayed engaged, the kids have stayed involved,” Shelton said of the move. “I talked to Coach [Dave] Hendrix at Rector and he said you’ll have to adjust your blocking scheme a little bit, things happen faster, especially off the edge. I think a situation like that of how to do things like that, you sit there and think it’s not a huge deal but it is a big deal.”

While one Clay County rivalry ends for now with no Rice Bowl being played this year, another one will renew, as Corning will face the 8-Man Runner-Up in the season opener, Rector.

“The 8-man difference, it feels the same,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Jason Liau said. “The distance of the field, the width of the field is a little different but other than that, it feels the same.”

“Our run and our rush, that’s improved a lot since last year and I feel like that’s going to be a big part of our success this year,” senior running back and linebacker Izaiah Hollowell said. “The offseason with us working out every day, just the strength and the speed of our linemen is what’s really going to be a good, key part of our offense this year.”

The Bobcats and Cougars will kickoff the regular season on Friday, August 25 at Rector.

