2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Every school we previewed

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sports Director Chris Hudgison and Sports Anchor/Reporter Logan Whaley went on a trek throughout the month of August, getting to most high schools in northeast Arkansas. Below is every high school we went to, click on the links to check out each of the 40 previews.

7A Central

Jonesboro

6A East

Greene County Tech

West Memphis

Marion

6A West

Mountain Home (KY3)

5A East

Valley View

Nettleton

Paragould

Batesville

Southside

Brookland

Wynne

Forrest City

4A-3

Rivercrest

Gosnell

Blytheville

Pocahontas

Trumann

Harrisburg

Westside

Highland

4A-2

Cave City

3A-3

Osceola

Manila

Hoxie

Walnut Ridge

Piggott

3A-2

Newport

Melbourne

Salem

2A-2

East Poinsett County

Marked Tree

Cross County

Earle

McCrory

8-Man

Izard County

Rector

Corning

Cedar Ridge

Midland

