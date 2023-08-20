2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Izard County

BROCKWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason tour stops in Izard County.

It was about as good of a first season as you can have in Brockwell. Izard County went to Little Rock and won the 8-man State Championship in the school’s first season playing organized football.

ICC will look for a repeat as Jared Johnson’s Cougars will play one final year in 8-man before moving up to 11-man football.

“We have started trying to incorporate some concepts which are same type of things that we’re doing and how it looks in 11-man but right now we’re just focusing on trying to run a full year in 8-man,” Johnson said. “Just a resilient group that have a really good mindset, young kids, still have a couple of juniors left from last year, seniors this year and this younger group is hungry, they’re excited and they want to see their faces flash across the screen.”

The Cougars won nine games in their inaugural season playing organized football. While they graduated electric playmaker Malachi Cruz, they return junior quarterback Wyatt Buchanan.

“I was kind of worried the first couple days of practice about how we’re going to find guys for different spots but as the year went on we found the guys to match each spot perfectly,” Buchanan said. “Even just as good as last year.”

“We really did reload, we look good offensive line-wise,” co-head coach Carr Hill added. “I think everybody really liked to say ‘well Izard County comes out and they sling that ball around like crazy’ because in the state championship game, we probably threw it 40 times, but this year our offensive line, they’ve come a long way and so have our backs.”

“Our D-Line has gotten a lot better, honestly,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Evan Cagle said. “Our linebackers are huge.”

Izard County’s quest for back-to-back state championships begins with a road test at Cedar Ridge Friday, August 25.

