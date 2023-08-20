2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour stops in Izard County.

2022 was a great season for Melbourne, winning 13 games including a perfect regular season. They made the State Semis for the first time in school history.

The Bearkatz will have a brand new look for 2023. Offensive coordinator and longtime assistant Clayton McWilliams gets the promotion, he’s the new head coach. He replaces Stu Smith, who still serves as Melbourne’s Athletic Director.

“The transition, I would say it’s easy, it’s been fairly easy, but these guys that come to work every day, they make it easy for me,” McWilliams said. “The coaches make it easy for me so it’s been great. I’ve seen them hit each other for a while, we’ve been together for a long time but now it’s time to go hit somebody else. I’m ready to see what they got, I think they know what they got, but I’m ready for them to prove it.”

The Bearkatz graduated several all-state seniors, including Chayse Beene, Carter Bray, Sawyer Hoskinds and Trey Wren.

“With the offseason we’ve had a lot of new guys come in with new roles because last year we had a huge group of seniors,” senior running back and linebacker Robert Langston said. “They taught us seniors the new roles and how to lead these younger guys into being great. The chemistry, like I said, is something that’s important to us and we’ve worked on it a lot.”

“Our practices have been very upbeat, very fast-paced just like games,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Logan Seay said. “I think our coaches are helping us just getting ready for game-type situations.”

Melbourne opens their season at Bald Knob Friday, August 25.

