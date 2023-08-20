2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott

Energy Alert
The Mohawks open their season against Gosnell Friday, Aug. 25(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour continues in Clay County.

Piggott got some final reps in before their season opener, playing at Westside in a scrimmage. Don Simmons’ crew hopes for better luck in 2023, with an experienced group returning.

“Well, we’ve got 6 seniors but they’ve all been guys that have been there every single day, they work very hard, they do what they’re supposed to, they lead by example and that’s what you want out of them,” Simmons said. “We’re kind of thin on numbers, but the ones we’ve got are working very hard, they worked hard in the weight room, on agilities, and in our spring practice, our summer activities, and now our fall camp, they’ve worked very hard and we’re real pleased with that.”

The Mohawks are determined to have a better 2023, after combining for one win in the past two seasons.

“We got a pretty good chance this year,” senior Aaron Mauldin said. “We got some new people in different positions I think fits them a lot better than what they played last year. We got a couple of new people coming in, they like their positions and they’re doing pretty well in practice.”

“It all comes down to at the end of the day we want a better season than the past couple of years,” senior Lawson Tompkins added.

Piggott opens their season at home against Gosnell Friday, August 25.

