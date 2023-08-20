2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour continues at Rector.

The Cougars made it to the 8-Man State Championship game last season, but came up just shy of a state title, falling to Izard County 36-26.

“This group has been steady all the way through, they’ll come out and they’ll play,” head coach Dave Hendrix said. “It will be really important. We can compete with anybody but we still got to compete. They got a taste of it last year, and trying to kick that final door down but our main goal is to play like we normally play. The proof is in the pudding. We’ll see when we get there.”

Rector will reload, returning 6 starters on both sides of the football as they look to make another deep run.

“The way that we just kept momentum going and how we want to continue doing that this year,” senior lineman Gage Thompson said. “Just constantly keep pushing until the next level until we finally win the championship.”

“We got a taste of what it could be like to win a state championship and I feel like everybody was really hurting,” senior linebacker Jacob Mooneyham said. “I feel like as if we got that taste so I feel like we’re ready to go all the way.”

“Same as last year, I love my offensive line, we got a great backfield coming back,” senior quarterback and linebacker Drew Henderson added. “I can’t stress enough my offensive line though I love them.”

Rector opens their season at home against Corning Friday, August 25.

