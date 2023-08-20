Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector

The Cougars open the season Aug. 25 vs. Corning.
The Cougars open the season Aug. 25 vs. Corning.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Preseason Tour continues at Rector.

The Cougars made it to the 8-Man State Championship game last season, but came up just shy of a state title, falling to Izard County 36-26.

“This group has been steady all the way through, they’ll come out and they’ll play,” head coach Dave Hendrix said. “It will be really important. We can compete with anybody but we still got to compete. They got a taste of it last year, and trying to kick that final door down but our main goal is to play like we normally play. The proof is in the pudding. We’ll see when we get there.”

Rector will reload, returning 6 starters on both sides of the football as they look to make another deep run.

“The way that we just kept momentum going and how we want to continue doing that this year,” senior lineman Gage Thompson said. “Just constantly keep pushing until the next level until we finally win the championship.”

“We got a taste of what it could be like to win a state championship and I feel like everybody was really hurting,” senior linebacker Jacob Mooneyham said. “I feel like as if we got that taste so I feel like we’re ready to go all the way.”

“Same as last year, I love my offensive line, we got a great backfield coming back,” senior quarterback and linebacker Drew Henderson added. “I can’t stress enough my offensive line though I love them.”

Rector opens their season at home against Corning Friday, August 25.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive...
Person thrown from balcony, police investigating
UHSMA
Dozens of students celebrated a new school year
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday...
Crash slows traffic on Highway 61
Nadea Massey
Creating change with only two black FFA teachers in Arkansas

Latest News

2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Rector
FFN Extra: Rector HC Dave Hendrix previews 2023 Cougars