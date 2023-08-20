Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas State soccer takes home opener over Southern

The A-State junior scored her 12th career goal in the Red Wolves' 4-1 win over Southern Sunday...
The A-State junior scored her 12th career goal in the Red Wolves' 4-1 win over Southern Sunday at the A-State Soccer Park.(KAIT-TV)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In its home opener Sunday afternoon, the Arkansas State soccer team defeated Southern 4-1 at the A-State Soccer Park.

A-State (1-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead with a goal by Sarah Strong in the sixth minute. After a foul near the corner of the offensive zone, Keelyn Peacock served a kick to the far post where Darby Stotts served it to the middle for Strong to finish for her fifth career goal. Peacock and Stotts earned assists on the play, the first career helper for Peacock while Stotts has five career assists.

The Red Wolves made it 2-0 in the 28th minute with Aliyah Williamson cleaning up a rebound in the box for her 12th career marker. Tara Lea put a shot on frame just outside the box where the Southern goalkeeper got a piece of it, but knocked it near the post where Williamson cleaned it up for the goal. Lea was credited with her first career assist.

Just 26 seconds into the second half, A-State took a 3-0 advantage. Emma Riley served the ball ahead and Darby Stotts found the back of the net for her eighth career goal. Riley was awarded her eighth career assist, tied for the 10th-most in program history.

Southern (0-2) got on the board in the 49th minute, but the Red Wolves got the goal back in the 84th minute. Summit Dann served the ball from the right side to the far post where Kennedy Horn headed it inside the post for her first career goal.

Damaris Deschaine made her second consecutive start in goal and earned the win with three saves. A-State had a 21-9 advantage in shots, including 11-4 on goal.

The Red Wolves return to action Thursday against Jackson State. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive...
Person thrown from balcony, police investigating
UHSMA
Dozens of students celebrated a new school year
According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday...
Crash slows traffic on Highway 61
Nadea Massey
Creating change with only two black FFA teachers in Arkansas

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley and F Darby Stotts recap Arkansas State's 4-1 win over Southern Sunday
Arkansas football wraps up second scrimmage of fall camp
The junior transfer from Illinois and Missouri scored a TD in Arkansas State's first fall...
Offense sees improvement in second Arkansas State football scrimmage: What we saw Saturday
The Red Wolves open the season Friday, August 25 against Little Rock at noon.
Arkansas State volleyball wraps up preseason, looks ahead to season-opener Friday