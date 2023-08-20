Arkansas State soccer takes home opener over Southern

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In its home opener Sunday afternoon, the Arkansas State soccer team defeated Southern 4-1 at the A-State Soccer Park.

A-State (1-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead with a goal by Sarah Strong in the sixth minute. After a foul near the corner of the offensive zone, Keelyn Peacock served a kick to the far post where Darby Stotts served it to the middle for Strong to finish for her fifth career goal. Peacock and Stotts earned assists on the play, the first career helper for Peacock while Stotts has five career assists.

The Red Wolves made it 2-0 in the 28th minute with Aliyah Williamson cleaning up a rebound in the box for her 12th career marker. Tara Lea put a shot on frame just outside the box where the Southern goalkeeper got a piece of it, but knocked it near the post where Williamson cleaned it up for the goal. Lea was credited with her first career assist.

Just 26 seconds into the second half, A-State took a 3-0 advantage. Emma Riley served the ball ahead and Darby Stotts found the back of the net for her eighth career goal. Riley was awarded her eighth career assist, tied for the 10th-most in program history.

Southern (0-2) got on the board in the 49th minute, but the Red Wolves got the goal back in the 84th minute. Summit Dann served the ball from the right side to the far post where Kennedy Horn headed it inside the post for her first career goal.

Damaris Deschaine made her second consecutive start in goal and earned the win with three saves. A-State had a 21-9 advantage in shots, including 11-4 on goal.

The Red Wolves return to action Thursday against Jackson State. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at the A-State Soccer Park.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.