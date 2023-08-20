Arkansas State volleyball wraps up preseason, looks ahead to season-opener Friday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball had a chance to show off its nine newcomers in front of the home crowd for the first time Friday night.

Brian Gerwig’s Red Wolves held the Scarlet & Black scrimmage.

First serve for Brian Gerwig’s Red Wolves is next Friday/Saturday in the A-State Invitational.



More on @AStateVB on Saturday, season preview airs Monday pic.twitter.com/OMdunGNwQN — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 19, 2023

A-State finished 9-22 (2-14 Sun Belt) last season, but played its best volleyball at the end of the year, winning two games in the Sun Belt Tournament before falling to Troy in five sets in the SBC Quarterfinals.

Gerwig bolstered the young roster over the offseason, adding eight freshmen to the roster, as well as Austin Peay grad transfer hitter Tegan Seyring. Of the 17 players on this year’s roster, 13 are freshmen or sophomores.

The second-year head coach also added UT Arlington and Houston assistant Carlisa May as the new A-State volleyball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. The Missouri native and A-State alum was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

A-State will have another stout schedule this fall. There are 11 home games plus trips to Houston and Springfield.

The Red Wolves will open the season with the A-State Invitational. Arkansas State will host Little Rock in the season opener Friday at noon. A-State will also play Louisiana Tech Friday at 6:00 p.m., then North Alabama Saturday at 4:00 p.m. to close out the Invitational.

