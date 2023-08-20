Hutchinson expects to reach debate stage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KAIT) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s campaign announced Sunday the Republican presidential hopeful would make the debate stage on Aug. 23.

The Republican National Committee required a “40,000 unique donor requirement” to qualify for the debate in Milwaukee, Wis., according to a news release.

Hutchinson’s campaign said he met the requirement by submitting nearly 42,000 unique donors for verification.

Last week he spoke with K8 News, saying he feared reaching the goal.

