Hutchinson expects to reach debate stage

For the first time since 2016, an Arkansan will have a chance to make the stage.
(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KAIT) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s campaign announced Sunday the Republican presidential hopeful would make the debate stage on Aug. 23.

The Republican National Committee required a “40,000 unique donor requirement” to qualify for the debate in Milwaukee, Wis., according to a news release.

Hutchinson’s campaign said he met the requirement by submitting nearly 42,000 unique donors for verification.

Last week he spoke with K8 News, saying he feared reaching the goal.

