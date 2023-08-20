Energy Alert
Multiple injured in Sunday crash

(AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people were injured in a Sunday evening crash according to police.

A call of a multi-vehicle crash came in after 5 Sunday evening. The crash happened on East Johnson Avenue near Tommy’s Express Carwash.

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to the scene and confirmed four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three people were injured and transported to a hospital.

