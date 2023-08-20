Offense sees improvement in second Arkansas State football scrimmage: What we saw Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up the final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, just two weeks away from the Red Wolves’ season-opener at No. 20/19 Oklahoma.

The offense rebounded from the first scrimmage, which saw the group struggle to move the ball while scoring just one touchdown during the rainy afternoon. The offense looked more fluid in the second scrimmage, with several highlight plays from the skill position groups.

“I thought we were significantly improved from scrimmage one to scrimmage two,” head coach Butch Jones said following the scrimmage. “Still not where we need to be with two weeks out, but I like the way we competed tonight. A lot of situational football, I tell you what. So many great teaching points and lessons from overtime to last plays of the game, from 4-minute to 2-minute so we try to put our players in those types of situations.”

Jones said the quarterback race, which is between J.T. Shrout, Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor, is close to being decided.

“We’ll see if someone has clearly defined themselves as a starting quarterback,” Jones said. “As soon as they do that, we’ll name it. I don’t like to put a timetable on it, but it’s getting close to where repetitions are at a premium now. We’ll go back and we’ll evaluate every throw. We evaluate the leadership. We evaluate the ball handling. All those things that go into it. We have a quarterback camera, where we film everything, them on the sidelines, how they take the field, how they lead, all those things and those are great teaching points in moving forward as well.”

Shrout saw the majority of the first-team reps in the second scrimmage Saturday. Dailey had a few big plays on the second team, including a touchdown run on third down, bowling over the defender into the end zone.

Jones added the defense wasn’t as focused during the scrimmage, but the group saw the most success in the red zone and short-yardage situations.

“Putting together what we want our defense to be, but still got to continue to work the details every single day,” linebacker Charles Willekes said. “Getting stops in the red zone, that’s something we’ve struggled with the past couple of years so to be able to come out and get a couple of stops today in the red zone, it’s huge for our defense, that gives us all a little bit of confidence.”

The defense was the story for the bulk of the first scrimmage, forcing several turnovers including a pick by UCF transfer Justin Hodges. Turnovers and penalties marred the offensive momentum.

“Overall, we did not handle the elements very well,” Jones said of the first scrimmage. “We had too many balls on the ground, we couldn’t handle snaps. We couldn’t snap the football. Too many holding penalties, too many pass interference penalties down the field. And in catastrophic moments where it’s third and long, we have a defensive pass interference or we have a big play in offense and it’s nullified by a holding penalty, but also that’s why you practice and those are great learning opportunities in moving forward.”

“Everyone has to have a tremendous sense of urgency in our organization,” Jones added. “Right now, our execution is not there. We talked about three things heading into this scrimmage. The first thing is your effort... The second thing is fundamentals and details. And then the third thing is playing with a level of physicality. So they’ll be graded on those three things and then we’ll assess everything tonight and then get back and work at it.”

The Red Wolves open their season in three weeks at Oklahoma. The Sooners checked in at #19 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll this week. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

