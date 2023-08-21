1 hospitalized in weekend shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said officers responded on Aug. 19 to the Great River Medical Center emergency room regarding a man who had been shot.

The victim, 21-year-old Myquan Diamond of Blytheville, told police he was in the area of Denny and Walls Streets when he was hit.

Anyone with information on this alleged crime should call BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-763-4411.

