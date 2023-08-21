Energy Alert
1 hospitalized in weekend shooting

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said officers responded on Aug. 19 to the Great River Medical Center emergency room regarding a man who had been shot.

The victim, 21-year-old Myquan Diamond of Blytheville, told police he was in the area of Denny and Walls Streets when he was hit.

Anyone with information on this alleged crime should call BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 870-763-4411.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

