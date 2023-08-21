Energy Alert
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - One man died and two other people suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, on State Highway 142, two miles west of Doniphan.

Robert L. Collett, 78, of Doniphan, was westbound when his 1998 Ford Ranger crossed the center of the road and collided with an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 39-year-old Daniel A. Venable of Poplar Bluff, according to the crash report.

MSHP said Collett died at the scene.

Survival flight flew Venable to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with serious injuries.

His passenger, 38-year-old Amanda R. Venable of Poplar Bluff, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

According to the report, none of the victims was wearing a seatbelt.

