2 in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff man’s death

Death investigation, two charged.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.

Laura L. Adkinson, 36, of Poplar Bluff, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Carl W. Markham, 42, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, an unresponsive man was dropped off at Poplar Bluff Fire Station #3, located on Highway 53, on Sunday night, August 20. The two men then left the station without giving their names.

Dobbs said the victim was later identified as 40-year-old Travis D. Hicks, of Poplar Bluff. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Sheriff Dobbs said more charges may be possible.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

