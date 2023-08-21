Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in tragedy.(Arkansas State University)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in tragedy.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, a 45-year-old man helping his son move onto campus died.

At 9:51 a.m., university police officers responded to a report of a man not breathing at 2515 Danner Avenue.

When Officer Keveon D. Day arrived, he found 45-year-old Jeremy L. Tillman of Russellville on the ground.

In the initial incident report, Day reported that several people had already begun administering CPR before he arrived.

Officer Caleb Lawson added that an AED was applied to Tillman, and “several rounds of CPR were done along with the usage of the AED when it prompted for a shot to be administered” while they waited for an ambulance.

Tillman was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A-State released the following statement:

Chancellor Todd Shields and Arkansas State University extend deepest condolences to student Jace Tillman.

The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

Friends and fellow students are reminded that professional assistance is available by contacting Pack Support, PackSupport@AState.edu, or the Wilson Counseling Center, Counseling@AState.edu.

Arkansas State University

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
1 person injured in Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
A Jonesboro woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Sunday.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday

Latest News

Students and staff quickly filled the parking lots of the Jr. High and High School buildings.
‘It’s a great day to be a Pioneer’: Batesville School District eager to kick off school year
Monday marked the first day of classes for the Red Wolves. With college students back in town,...
A-State urges caution as campus traffic increases
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry warns Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will suffer...
Dangerously hot week ahead
Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
1 hospitalized in weekend shooting