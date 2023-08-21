A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in tragedy.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, a 45-year-old man helping his son move onto campus died.

At 9:51 a.m., university police officers responded to a report of a man not breathing at 2515 Danner Avenue.

When Officer Keveon D. Day arrived, he found 45-year-old Jeremy L. Tillman of Russellville on the ground.

In the initial incident report, Day reported that several people had already begun administering CPR before he arrived.

Officer Caleb Lawson added that an AED was applied to Tillman, and “several rounds of CPR were done along with the usage of the AED when it prompted for a shot to be administered” while they waited for an ambulance.

Tillman was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A-State released the following statement:

Chancellor Todd Shields and Arkansas State University extend deepest condolences to student Jace Tillman. The university community will continue to support Jace and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Friends and fellow students are reminded that professional assistance is available by contacting Pack Support, PackSupport@AState.edu, or the Wilson Counseling Center, Counseling@AState.edu.

