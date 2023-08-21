Energy Alert
A-State urges caution as campus traffic increases

Monday marked the first day of classes for the Red Wolves. With college students back in town, you can expect more traffic in the area.(KAIT)
By Macy Davis
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Red Wolves heading to their first day of class, you can expect more traffic in the area.

During the summer, people get used to the lighter traffic across campus roads. With the uptick in cars and pedestrians, people must keep safety in mind.

Bill Smith, the Chief Communications Officer at A-State, advised people need to remember the speed limit across most streets on campus is 20 miles per hour.

People also need to be mindful of the increased traffic on crosswalks in busy intersections. He added pedestrians always have the right of way while in a crosswalk.

“It’s on all of us to remember that we need to drive a little slower because the students are going to be moving back and forth on-campus and from off-campus residences as well,” Smith said.

According to Smith, one of the busiest intersections is at the intersection of Marion-Berry and Aggie. Another high-traffic spot is the one on the campus interior near the welcome center.

Smith said you may need to start leaving home a little earlier to make it to work and school on time.

