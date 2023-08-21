Arkansas gas prices slip slightly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists in the Natural State saw a slight decline last week in gas prices.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2.9 cents to $3.43.

That’s still 25.3 cents more than drivers paid a month ago and 5.6 cents higher than last year.

The national average price of gasoline remained unchanged, while diesel prices rose 2.1 cents.

While some states saw drops of 5-10 cents, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum warned the weather could play a significant role in the weeks ahead.

“With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise,” said Patrick De Haan. “With eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.