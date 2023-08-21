Energy Alert
Arkansas sees 186 percent increase in natural disasters

Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - The Natural State is seeing more natural disasters, according to a recent study.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, and a study by QuoteWizard, over the past 20 years, Arkansas has seen an increase in natural disasters by 186 percent.

Arkansas has had 60 natural disasters since 2004, costing 10-20 billion dollars in damages during this time.

The study also showed that, nationally, $1 billion events such as droughts, floods, freezes, and severe storms rose by 157 percent between 2004 and 2023.

You can read more about this study by visiting KATV-TV’s or Quote Wizard’s websites.

