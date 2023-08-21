Aug. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Summer is not over just yet.

Dangerous heat will stay with us through this work week in Region 8.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect and will likely remain in effect through Friday.

Sunny to Mostly sunny skies all week with temperatures in the upper-90s and low-100s.

Heat index values between 105° and 115°.

No rain chances through the week as well.

There is some relief in the forecast, but you will have to wait until the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

It’s back to school for several more districts across Region 8. Maddie Sexton joins us live from Batesville.

Arkansas State Police investigate a shooting that happened in Cross County.

A man is behind bars after law enforcement said he led them on a chase following a child abduction.

We have the latest overnight from Southern California, dealing with earthquakes and Hilary.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said he would make it to the Republican presidential primary debate later this week.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

