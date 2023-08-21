Energy Alert
City sign damaged after Saturday crash

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many driving through a popular Sharp County town this weekend may have noticed the damage done to a city sign.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, a white truck crashed into the “Welcome to Hardy” sign.

The sign is owned by Renee Clay-Circle, who said this isn’t the first time it’s been hit.

“We built the welcome to Hardy sign probably 20 years ago, and three times it has been run into since it’s been built. Two of those times it’s happened in the last year or two,” Amy Clay-Thomas and Renee Clay-Circle said.

Both say they plan to have the sign rebuilt.

The welcome sign’s rock base and sides were severely damaged.

The driver involved was not injured in the crash.

