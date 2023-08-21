Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Community noting sergeant as “hero” after saving child

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County community is giving thanks to one of its own.

Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Bryce Trivett safely removed a child from a suspect’s vehicle after a kidnapping incident on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“When I approached the passenger side, I noticed the baby in the passenger’s arms. I asked him to roll the window down. He rolled his window down. I asked him to hand me the baby, and he seemed kind of nervous,” Sergeant Trivett said.

In dash camera footage, Sergeant Trivett can be seen reaching into the suspect’s vehicle and grabbing the child only seconds before driving away.

“The driver looked at me, and I could see it in his eyes that he was about to take off. I saw him reaching for the gear shifter, so I just made the decision to grab the baby and hope that it would be a good outcome,” Trivett explained.

The sergeant said training and instinct took over in the situation, ensuring the child was safe.

“When I realized that I was in that situation, I was like ‘We’ve got to get this taken care of and get this baby safe.’ My only focus was getting that baby out of that vehicle,” Trivett said.

He said after finishing work on Saturday, he went home and hugged his kids.

“All I could think about after saving that baby was that I’ve got kids at home, and it could have been one of them. I’m a kid’s fan anyway. I love kids,” Trivett said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
1 person injured in Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day

Latest News

On Saturday, Aug. 19, a white truck crashed into the “Welcome to Hardy” sign.
City sign damaged after Saturday crash
Greenway Equipment, Inc. announced the winners of the Gator giveaway on Monday.
Greenway announces Gator giveaway winners
Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace
Ex-employee starts fight at former workplace
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.