Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown Jonesboro.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning near downtown Jonesboro.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the intersection of South Madison Street and East Elm Avenue, according to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher.

An officer at the scene told a K8 News reporter that two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Despite initial reports of someone being thrown from a vehicle, the officer said that was not true and that everyone involved was okay.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
Multiple injured in Sunday crash
1 person injured in Sunday shooting
Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive...
Person thrown from balcony, police investigating
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Latest News

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday...
Crash slows traffic on Highway 61
Law enforcement has also seen an uptick in distracted driving in school zones, making some...
Law enforcement focuses on crosswalk safety during school year
Crews are responding to a crash at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Red Wolf...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Red Wolf
For many, the school year has already begun in Arkansas, meaning school zones will become...
Law enforcement urging caution in school zones