Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning near downtown Jonesboro.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the intersection of South Madison Street and East Elm Avenue, according to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher.

An officer at the scene told a K8 News reporter that two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Despite initial reports of someone being thrown from a vehicle, the officer said that was not true and that everyone involved was okay.

