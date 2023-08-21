Dangerously hot week ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The dog days of summer are far from over as dangerously high temperatures settle over Region 8.

The K8 StormTEAM says we can expect very dangerous heat across Northeast Arkansas over the next few days. (KAIT-TV)

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry warns Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will suffer dangerous heat through the work week.

“Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect and will likely remain in effect through Friday,” he said on Monday.

Heat indices are expected to reach 105 to 115 degrees.

Castleberry said there will be no relief until the weekend when temperatures are expected to dip slightly.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KAIT-TV)

To beat the heat, he offers these tips:

Stay indoors if at all possible

Limit any time outside

If you must be out, take frequent breaks

Drink plenty of water

Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Remember, if it’s too hot for people, it’s too hot for animals.

According to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, some signs your pet is overheating include:

Excessive panting and drooling or trouble breathing

Increased heart rate

Mild weakness or actually collapsing

Seizures

Vomiting or bloody diarrhea

