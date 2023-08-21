Dangerously hot week ahead
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The dog days of summer are far from over as dangerously high temperatures settle over Region 8.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry warns Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will suffer dangerous heat through the work week.
“Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect and will likely remain in effect through Friday,” he said on Monday.
Heat indices are expected to reach 105 to 115 degrees.
Castleberry said there will be no relief until the weekend when temperatures are expected to dip slightly.
To beat the heat, he offers these tips:
- Stay indoors if at all possible
- Limit any time outside
- If you must be out, take frequent breaks
- Drink plenty of water
- Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Remember, if it’s too hot for people, it’s too hot for animals.
According to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, some signs your pet is overheating include:
- Excessive panting and drooling or trouble breathing
- Increased heart rate
- Mild weakness or actually collapsing
- Seizures
- Vomiting or bloody diarrhea
