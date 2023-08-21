Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
1 person injured in Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day

Latest News

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies trying to save wife, son in river
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin
The Natural State is seeing more natural disasters, according to a recent study.
Arkansas sees 186 percent increase in natural disasters