Earthquake recorded near Ark-Mo border

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - Shortly after midnight Monday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in the Missouri Bootheel.

The USGS registered the magnitude 1.9 quake at 12:06 a.m. Aug. 21.

It was centered about 5.9 miles east-northeast of Steele and about 16.9 miles northeast of Blytheville.

It had a depth of 7 kilometers (4.4 miles).

No one reported feeling it.

