Earthquake recorded near Ark-Mo border
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - Shortly after midnight Monday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in the Missouri Bootheel.
The USGS registered the magnitude 1.9 quake at 12:06 a.m. Aug. 21.
It was centered about 5.9 miles east-northeast of Steele and about 16.9 miles northeast of Blytheville.
It had a depth of 7 kilometers (4.4 miles).
No one reported feeling it.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.