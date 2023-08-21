Ex-employee starts fight at former workplace

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they said he started a fight at his former workplace

According to the police report, Jonesboro police responded to an incident on Aug. 21, on Nicepak Drive where they say Amadre Milton, 24 of Jonesboro, walked in, said something, and began swinging his fists at an employee.

During the struggle, the victim was able to bring Milton to the ground before taking off running.

The report said that two other employees were near the trash compactor when they saw Milton come in, where he lifted his shirt, reaching for his waistband.

The two employees backed off, afraid Milton was reaching for a gun.

They followed Milton until they saw him attack the victim, and they then went to get help.

This comes after police were dispatched to the workplace on Aug. 15 where Milton was terminated, but refused to leave.

Police say they believe he scanned a temporary employee card from a different employer that allowed him to get into the building.

Milton was charged with third-degree battery and criminal trespass in or on a vehicle or structure.

Currently, his bond is set at $3,500.

