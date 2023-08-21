Four athletes selected to A-State Hall of Honor class of 2023

The Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club will induct four new members into A-State’s Hall of Honor during its annual banquet, to be held Friday, September 22, at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium.

Football’s Reggie Arnold, women’s basketball standout Aundrea Gamble, men’s golfer Brian McCann and track and field thrower Candon Powell will be inducted at the event.

The Hall of Honor induction ceremony and banquet is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a social gathering, followed by dinner at the program at 6:30 p.m. The quartet will also be recognized at the Red Wolves’ football game versus Southern Miss on September 23.

Tables seating eight people are available for $450, while single tickets cost $60. Access to the Woodard McAlister Family Club can be gained by entering the main gate (west side) of Centennial Bank Stadium and taking the elevators to level one.

Three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection Reggie Arnold (2006-09) ranks second among A-State’s all-time leading rushers, racking up 3,933 yards in his storied career. He also ranks second in career rushing scores (33) and is the program’s all-time career leader in rushing attempts (737). Arnold, who was named the league’s Freshman of the Year and was a Freshman All-America selection in 2006, tallied 17 100-yard rushing games – the second most in school history. The Little Rock native was named to A-State’s All-Centennial Team in 2014 and holds the Nos. 9 and 10 single-season rushing totals in school history (1,076 in 2006 and 1,074 in 2008).

Aundrea Gamble (2013-16) is the only player in Sun Belt Conference history to be named the women’s basketball Player of the Year three times and earned four All-America honors in her three seasons at A-State. As a junior, she became just the second All-American in program history before leading the Red Wolves to their third consecutive berth in the WNIT. The McKinney, Texas, native ended her illustrious career fourth in program history with 1,932 points and tied for second with 479 assists. She ranks eighth all-time with 200 steals and scored 30 or more points eight times. Gamble registered double-figure scoring in 89 of 102 games played and scored 15 or more in 77 of those contests.

Brian McCann (1994-97) was a three-time All-Sun Belt golfer and played on the first A-State golf team to participate in the NCAA Regionals. He finished tied for fourth at the 1995 and 1996 conference championships, which was the top finish by an A-State player at both tournaments. The Canadian went on to a long and successful career in golf en route to being inducted into the Golf Ontario Hall of Fame class of 2021. He was the PGA of Canada’s top-ranked player in 2011 and 2012 while being the organization’s player of the year in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Candon Powell (2002-05) captured eight Sun Belt Conference titles in the throwing events – four indoor and four outdoor. He placed fourth in the weight throw at the 2005 NCAA Indoor Championships to earn First Team All-American honors, marking the highest finish by a thrower in program indoor history. That 2005 indoor season also saw the Arnold, Mo., native named the conference’s Outstanding Field Performer. As a senior, he threw the hammer 64.95m (213-1), a mark which broke school and Sun Belt Conference records at the time.

