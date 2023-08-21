Greenway announces Gator giveaway winners

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Greenway Equipment, Inc. announced the winners of the Gator giveaway on Monday.

According to a news release, John Gay Jr. of Jonesboro and Jeremy Conner of Dexter were the winners of the utility vehicles signed by country music superstar Jason Aldean.

This comes after Greenway’s annual fundraising campaign was held for the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock on Aug. 18.

The fundraiser was for the backpack program which provides food for thousands of hungry children on weekends and during the school year.

CEO of Greenway Equipment Marshall Stewart said it is comforting to know they’re making a difference by helping children.

“It brings us all comfort to know we’re helping fight food insecurity,” said Stewart. “It takes a village, and because of Greenway, we have the means to bring people together for a large-scale fundraising event like this each year.”

