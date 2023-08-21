Energy Alert
‘It’s a great day to be a Pioneer’: Batesville School District eager to kick off school year

Students and staff quickly filled the parking lots of the Jr. High and High School buildings.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - While some districts kicked off the second week of school, one Independence County school district reported back for their first day this morning.

The Batesville School District returned to the classroom after a hot summer break on Monday, Aug. 21.

Students and staff quickly filled the parking lots as administration, greeting them with smiling faces and helping flow traffic.

Communications Coordinator Megan Renihan with the school district said the future looks bright for the district.

“We have lots of exciting things on the horizon,” she said. “Including a new preschool location over on our Sulphur Rock campus.”

She added they have about 100 spots available for the new preschool and are still taking applications.

Renihan said the construction doesn’t stop there.

“Fencing for safety and security, our new cafeteria and kitchen, as well as a fine arts center with some new classrooms,” she explained.

She said the energy was high for the first day in hopes of an even better school year.

“There’s really something going on everywhere throughout the district,” Rehihan said. “It’s just a great day to be a pioneer!”

