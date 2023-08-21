New COVID variant could soon impact northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new COVID variant is making the rounds in the northern United States and doctors believe it may not be long until people start seeing the effects in northeast Arkansas.

According to CDC estimates, EG.5 was responsible for around 20% of cases of COVID-19 in the United States at the end of the third week of August.

In Northeast Arkansas, doctors have taken notice. Dr. Cole Wood is an Infectious Disease Physician with St. Bernards Medical Center and thinks cases might be low now, but might change.

“We are seeing an uptick in cases so as we lag behind the national uptick in cases that is going on right now, we think it is because we are seeing trickle down from the new variant,” Wood said.

Wood said with the start of school as well they expect to see the numbers rise and encourage people to be safe and stay home if they do not feel well.

