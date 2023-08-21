Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New COVID variant could soon impact northeast Arkansas

Hospitals around the area could see an increase in patients visiting due to COVID-19.
Hospitals around the area could see an increase in patients visiting due to COVID-19.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new COVID variant is making the rounds in the northern United States and doctors believe it may not be long until people start seeing the effects in northeast Arkansas.

According to CDC estimates, EG.5 was responsible for around 20% of cases of COVID-19 in the United States at the end of the third week of August.

In Northeast Arkansas, doctors have taken notice. Dr. Cole Wood is an Infectious Disease Physician with St. Bernards Medical Center and thinks cases might be low now, but might change.

“We are seeing an uptick in cases so as we lag behind the national uptick in cases that is going on right now, we think it is because we are seeing trickle down from the new variant,” Wood said.

Wood said with the start of school as well they expect to see the numbers rise and encourage people to be safe and stay home if they do not feel well.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
1 person dead following Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

The ribbon was cut on Monday for the new NICU beds to be installed at St. Bernards Medical...
St. Bernards expanding NICU thanks to a heartfelt donation
The college recently received $294,000 in grant funds from the Blue and You Foundation for...
BRTC receives grant for PPE, COVID-19 tests
The American Red Cross said it’s seeing more units of blood being taken to hospitals than being...
Blood donations urged amid shortage
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland