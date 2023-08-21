On-ramp on Interstate 55 scheduled to close for repairs

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists using one on-ramp in Pemiscot County will need to look for an alternate route.

The southbound I-55 on-ramp at Exit 19 will be closed, weather permitting, on Aug. 21 through Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contractor crews are expected to conduct pavement repairs, and the work zone will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is completed.

