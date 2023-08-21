Police investigate narcotics stolen from hospital

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a narcotics theft from the St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas.

According to Pocahontas police, a report was made in June after narcotics were reported missing from a medicine cabinet at the facility.

Mitchell Nail, the media relations manager for St. Bernards Healthcare, said that the theft was noticed during their regular audits.

“In early June, St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center discovered narcotics tampering during daily medication reviews. Thanks to our pharmacy team’s regular and thorough audits, we immediately contacted appropriate law enforcement and conducted an internal investigation that confirmed no patient had received doses from tampered vials,” Nail said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

