Region 8 HS adjusting Aug. 25th football kickoff times due to heat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heat is the headline of the opening weekend of high school football.

School districts in Region 8 are announcing later kickoff times on Friday because of triple digit temperatures in the forecast all this week. We’ll update this post as we find out details of start times.

Friday, August 25th

Paragould at Greene County Tech: 8:00pm kickoff

Brookland at Westside: 8:00pm kickoff

Hoxie at Trumann: 8:00pm kickoff

