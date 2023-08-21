Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Region 8 HS adjusting Aug. 25th football kickoff times due to heat

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heat is the headline of the opening weekend of high school football.

School districts in Region 8 are announcing later kickoff times on Friday because of triple digit temperatures in the forecast all this week. We’ll update this post as we find out details of start times.

Friday, August 25th

Paragould at Greene County Tech: 8:00pm kickoff

Brookland at Westside: 8:00pm kickoff

Hoxie at Trumann: 8:00pm kickoff

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
Multiple injured in Sunday crash
1 person injured in Sunday shooting
Officers said the person was thrown off the second floor of the Red Wolf Inn on Phillips Drive...
Person thrown from balcony, police investigating
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Latest News

The A-State junior scored her 12th career goal in the Red Wolves' 4-1 win over Southern Sunday...
Arkansas State soccer takes home opener over Southern
Arkansas State soccer beats Southern 4-1 in home opener
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott
2023 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning