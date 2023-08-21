Snakes in Arkansas and what to do if you are bitten

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - With people enjoying the outdoors this summer, it’s important to be aware of the snakes in your area.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV, there are several useful tips you can use to avoid snakes, and what to do if you are bitten.

One mother shared her story of when her son was bitten at a park in Northwest Arkansas.

Samantha Denefe was enjoying a day with her three sons at Hobbs State Park when her two-year-old son picked up what Denefe thought was a toad.

Once he started crying, she realized instantly it was a copperhead, one of the six venomous snakes found in the Natural State.

“I immediately recognized it as a copperhead, and the tell-tale sign for a copperhead is that they have the Hershey Kisses kind of shaped design on their sides and I was thankful in that moment that I spent time learning about those snakes so I could quickly identify what it was and know that we needed to be in the ER... I was obviously terrified. No one in my family has been bitten by a venomous snake before,” Denefe said.

After a trip to the hospital, where his arm continued to swell, her son was given anti-venom, and thankfully, he was ok.

Ari Filip, Medical Director of the Arkansas Poison Center, said the first step if you get bitten is knowing what not to do.

He said don’t use ice, a tourniquet, or attempt to cut or extract the venom yourself.

Filip said you should drive to the nearest hospital, but if you are unable to, call an ambulance.

Most snake bites are treated with anti-venom, so it is important to go to the hospital.

Experts say that out of the six venomous snakes in Arkansas, the most common ones are copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes.

You can read more about the story by visiting KATV-TV’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.