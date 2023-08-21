St. Bernards expanding NICU thanks to a heartfelt donation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center announced an expansion of its neonatal intensive care unit Monday extending its bed capacity by nearly 20 percent.

A look at what the new donated beds will look like, with all state of the art technology. (KAIT)

The NICU which stands for Neonatal intensive care unit is a nursery in a hospital that provides around-the-clock care to sick or preterm babies.

The expansion was made possible by a donation from Dustin and Callie Kellums to honor their son Luke, who died just weeks after a premature birth.

Dr. Enrique Gomez has been with the unit for years and said these beds will go a long way to saving lives in northeast Arkansas.

“Being able to help us help other people that is extremely important, especially coming from parents of NICU babies and parents of one of them where the baby had actually passed,” Gomez said.

Since its opening in 2010, the St. Bernards NICU unit has cared for more than 2,500 infants and will be able to do even more good for infants around the area.

