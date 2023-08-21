Energy Alert
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student

An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate contact” with a student.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate contact” with a student.

Mountain Home police arrested 28-year-old Madison Victoria Harned on three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, the police department received a report on Friday, Aug. 18, of “inappropriate contact” between a teacher employed at Mountain Home High School and a juvenile student.

During a Mirandized interview, Harned reportedly stated that she and the juvenile student conversed on social media throughout the summer.

“Harned admitted to having sexual intercourse on three separate occasions with the 17-year-old juvenile during the month of July,” the affidavit stated.

During a later interview, Corporal Mychal Warno stated the juvenile “confirmed that the two had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions throughout the month of July and August.”

On Monday, a judge found probable cause to charge Harned and ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

She is currently free on a $50,000 cash/surety bond awaiting her next appearance in court.

Harden is listed online as a CTE business instructor at Mountain Home High School.

In a statement sent to our sister station, KY3-TV, Superintendent Allyson Dewey said:

The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance to the district. We’re working closely and openly with law enforcement as this investigation unfolds, and at this time, we are not able to provide further comment as this is a personnel matter.

