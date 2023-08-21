Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

West Memphis rape suspect dead after skipping court

Tyler Watkins
Tyler Watkins(Crittenden County Sheriff's Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tyler Watkins was found dead in South Memphis in what law enforcement officials believe was a suicide.

Watkins was wanted out of Crittenden County after not showing up for his trial on charges of rape and other sex crimes.

Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Watkins, 29, was scheduled for trial last week, but never showed up to court.

Watkins had an ankle monitor that officers found at his home, cut off.

Since Watkins was only present for part of the trial the jury was able to proceed without him and sentence Watkins to life in prison, plus an additional 176 years for the other felony charges including child pornography.

Officials found Watkins on Saturday with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
1 person injured in Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
A Jonesboro woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Sunday.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday

Latest News

Justin Blue
18-year-old faces 34 charges for crimes including murder, police say
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry warns Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will suffer...
Dangerously hot week ahead
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry warns Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri will suffer...
Aaron Castleberry's Midday forecast, Aug. 21
The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro kicks off a new school year with a new theater season.
Midday Interview: FOA season tickets on sale