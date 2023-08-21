Wiersema twins had quite the journey from Michigan to Arkansas State volleyball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kyla and Maddie Wiersema were All-State standouts at Western Michigan Christian in volleyball and basketball. Both were thinking JUCO in June 2022, originally committing with Grand Rapids Community College.

How they went from Raiders blue and gold to Red Wolves scarlet and black is certainly a colorful tale.

“We were supposed to play basketball and volleyball there,” Kyla said. “And then we went to nationals in Florida in June, and then our teammate Yazmyn Billings was playing against us and that’s where Brian saw us. He gave his card to one of us. And then I think Alicia contacted me, and then she offered us a scholarship. We were on a visit two weeks later. We come as a package deal. So we would not separate at all. That was not one of our things. I’m very thankful. She’s my best friend and I don’t think I can be here without her.”

“So quick.,” Maddie added. “I think that we came 3 days before preseason started. And this year, we came I think early July. And then more of the summer time we got, it was so much better. Last year, it was like 3 days before. I didn’t know anybody on the team, and the drills we did, I was so confused. It’s so awesome. Me and Kyla’s dream was to always play D1 volleyball or basketball.”

They made an immediate impact with A-State.

Kyla recorded 250 kills last season and led the Red Wolves with 86 blocks. Maddie tacked on 52 kills and 34 blocks. The Wiersema twins look to help the Red Wolves win more matches in 2023.

“It’s odd to find any 6 foot and over player touching 10 foot, and then to have a pair of twins that can do it,” said head coach Brian Gerwig. “More than just their athletic abilities, just great human beings. And we love having them on the team. You can see their impact on the floor instantly. We recruited them in less than a month. And it was fun to get to know them and their family and be able to add them to our family. Love them, it’s a great group.”

Arkansas State volleyball opens the season this weekend with the A-State Invitational. The Red Wolves host Little Rock Friday at 12:00pm and Louisiana Tech Friday at 6:00pm. A-State concludes the homestand Saturday at 4:00pm vs. North Alabama.

