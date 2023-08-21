Energy Alert
Woman killed in motorcycle crash

A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 on State Highway 341 in Lone Rock in Baxter County.

Joe Deen, 55, of Mountain Home was northbound when his 2008 Honda struck a large rock in the roadway, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle.

According to the fatal crash report, the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign.

Deen suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Baxter Health in Mountain Home.

His passenger, 53-year-old Stephanie Lynn Bay of Mountain Home, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri, where she later died.

