Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ADE requests study material for AP African American Studies course

The Arkansas Department of Education is requesting all study material related to the Advanced...
The Arkansas Department of Education is requesting all study material related to the Advanced Placement African American Studies to be sent in for approval by Sept. 8.(Pexels)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education is requesting all study material related to the Advanced Placement African American Studies to be sent in for approval.

The letter says that because the pilot program is a direct partnership between the school district and the College Board, the department has not been given the necessary materials and resources needed for them to support school districts in complying with rules and laws.

“Given some of the themes included in the pilot, including ‘intersections of identity’ and resistance and resilience,’ the department is concerned the pilot may not comply with Arkansas law, which does not permit teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory,” the letter said.

Due to this, the ADE is requesting each school district submit materials such as syllabi, textbooks, teacher resources, student resources, rubrics, and training materials to the department by 12 p.m. on Sept. 8. as well as a statement of assurance that the materials will not violate Arkansas laws or rules.

School districts can scan and email their material to ade.commissioner@ade.arkansas.gov.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
1 person dead following Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the National Weather Service has issued excessive heat...
Dangerously hot week ahead
The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees.
First responder pay proposal approved for Walnut Ridge
1 person dead following Sunday shooting
Wiersema twins had quite the journey from Michigan to Arkansas State volleyball