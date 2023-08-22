ADE requests study material for AP African American Studies course

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education is requesting all study material related to the Advanced Placement African American Studies to be sent in for approval.

The letter says that because the pilot program is a direct partnership between the school district and the College Board, the department has not been given the necessary materials and resources needed for them to support school districts in complying with rules and laws.

“Given some of the themes included in the pilot, including ‘intersections of identity’ and resistance and resilience,’ the department is concerned the pilot may not comply with Arkansas law, which does not permit teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory,” the letter said.

Due to this, the ADE is requesting each school district submit materials such as syllabi, textbooks, teacher resources, student resources, rubrics, and training materials to the department by 12 p.m. on Sept. 8. as well as a statement of assurance that the materials will not violate Arkansas laws or rules.

School districts can scan and email their material to ade.commissioner@ade.arkansas.gov.

