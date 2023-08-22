Arkansas State men’s basketball completes 2023-24 schedule
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The non-conference schedule for Bryan Hodgson’s first season with Arkansas State men’s basketball is complete.
The Red Wolves announced a road matchup vs. an SEC opponent plus another home game vs. SWAC competition. A-State will travel to Alabama on Monday, December 4th. They will host Alcorn State on Tuesday, November 14th.
Arkansas State has four power conference opponents (Alabama, Iowa, Louisville, Wisconsin) on the non-conference schedule for the first time since 2005.
A-State will renew their in-state rivalry with Little Rock on Friday, December 1st. The scarlet and black will host UAB on December 9th.
2023-24 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Schedule
(home games in bold | * - Sun Belt Conference games)
October 25th: vs. Trevecca Nazarene (exhibition)
November 6th: at Wisconsin
November 11th: at Bowling Green (SBC/MAC Challenge)
November 14th: vs. Alcorn State
November 17th: at Iowa
November 24th-25th: Acrisure Invitational
November 28th: vs. Jackson State
December 1st: at Little Rock
December 4th: at Alabama
December 9th: vs. UAB
December 13th: at Louisville
December 20th: at Belmont
December 30th: at Georgia State *
January 4th: vs. Georgia Southern *
January 6th: vs. Old Dominion *
January 11th: vs. Texas State *
January 13th: vs. Louisiana *
January 17th: at Southern Miss *
January 20th: at Texas State *
January 25th: at Louisiana *
January 27th: at ULM *
January 31st: vs. Southern Miss *
February 3rd: vs. ULM *
February 7th: vs. James Madison *
February 10: vs. TBD (SBC/MAC Challenge)
February 15th: at Troy
February 17th: at South Alabama *
February 22nd: vs. Troy *
February 24th: vs. South Alabama *
February 28th: at Coastal Carolina *
March 1st: at App State *
