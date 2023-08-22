Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aug. 22: What you need to know

(MGN / Medicaid)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Summer is not over just yet.

Dangerous heat will stay with us through this work week in Region 8.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect and will likely remain effective through Friday.

Sunny to Mostly sunny skies all week with temperatures in the upper-90s and low-100s.

Heat index values between 105° and 115°.

No real rain chances through the week as well.

There is some relief in the forecast, but you will have to wait until later this weekend and into next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.

Walnut Ridge is giving a raise to those who put their lives on the line.

If you need transportation to a cooling center in Jonesboro, we have details on how you can get there for free.

An Arkansan tells us the difficult journey they have faced since the public health emergency ended amid Medicaid rollbacks.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Police arrested a man after they say he threatened a woman before shooting her in the hand.
Man threatens woman in home, shoots her in hand
The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees.
First responder pay proposal approved for Walnut Ridge
The Griffin Training Center is planning to host a memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland.
Griffin Training Center to host memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland
While Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have high favor among...
Poll: Hutchinson gains low favorability among GOP caucusgoers