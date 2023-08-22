Aug. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Summer is not over just yet.

Dangerous heat will stay with us through this work week in Region 8.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect and will likely remain effective through Friday.

Sunny to Mostly sunny skies all week with temperatures in the upper-90s and low-100s.

Heat index values between 105° and 115°.

No real rain chances through the week as well.

There is some relief in the forecast, but you will have to wait until later this weekend and into next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Two people are in custody in connection with a man’s death.

Walnut Ridge is giving a raise to those who put their lives on the line.

If you need transportation to a cooling center in Jonesboro, we have details on how you can get there for free.

An Arkansan tells us the difficult journey they have faced since the public health emergency ended amid Medicaid rollbacks.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

