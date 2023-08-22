Barnes & Noble set to reopen in November

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who are counting the days until Barnes & Noble reopens in Jonesboro will have to wait a few more months.

The new store is set to open just in time for the holidays in November, according to the corporate website.

The store will be located at the Uptown at Crossroads, 2300 E. Highland Ave., in the former Pier 1 Imports next to Office Max.

Barnes & Noble was just one of several stores destroyed when the March 2020 tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek.

Since then, several stores have relocated, and the mall owners demolished what remained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.