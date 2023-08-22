Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Barnes & Noble set to reopen in November

Those who are counting the days until Barnes & Noble reopens in Jonesboro will have to wait a...
Those who are counting the days until Barnes & Noble reopens in Jonesboro will have to wait a few more months.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who are counting the days until Barnes & Noble reopens in Jonesboro will have to wait a few more months.

The new store is set to open just in time for the holidays in November, according to the corporate website.

The store will be located at the Uptown at Crossroads, 2300 E. Highland Ave., in the former Pier 1 Imports next to Office Max.

Barnes & Noble was just one of several stores destroyed when the March 2020 tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek.

Since then, several stores have relocated, and the mall owners demolished what remained.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash
An Arkansas school teacher faces felony charges after police said she had “inappropriate...
Teacher accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with student
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro
Shortly after midnight Monday, the United States Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake...
Earthquake recorded near Ark-Mo border

Latest News

Motorists in the Natural State saw a slight decline last week in gas prices.
Arkansas gas prices slip slightly
Nadea Massey
Creating change with only two black FFA teachers in Arkansas
Strong thunderstorms in Independence County caused severe damage to the county’s humane...
Humane society still recovering from storm damage
FILE: Aldi is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers.
Aldi to buy Winn-Dixie, Harveys in Southern grocery store shakeup