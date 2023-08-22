Community fair postponed due to heat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Community and Organization Fair at A-State has been rescheduled to next week because of the excessive heat warnings.

The new opening date has been moved to Wednesday, Aug. 30. All events will be at the same time and place; the Heritage Plaza Lawn in the heart of the A-State campus.

According to a news release, the National Weather Service in Memphis is projecting temperatures nearing 100 degrees for the next few days.

Along with the high humidity and the middle-of-the-day heat, the heat index could rise to over 115 degrees.

The campus encourages all visitors to stay hydrated and safe during this time.

