Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

First responder pay proposal approved for Walnut Ridge

The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees.
The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees and first responders.

According to the resolution, non-uniform employees employed under one year will receive a 50-cent per hour pay increase, with those one year or more receiving a $1 per hour pay increase.

New base pay rates for the Walnut Ridge Police Department are listed below:

  • Chief: $22.10 hourly
  • Sergeant: $19 hourly
  • Detective: $19 hourly
  • Patrolman: $17 hourly
  • SRO: $17 hourly

In addition to the base pay, there is a one-time addition of 25 cents per hour for every year of service.

New base pay rates for the Walnut Ridge Fire Department are listed below:

  • Deputy Chief: $15.48 hourly
  • Captain: $13.81 hourly
  • Lieutenant: $13.44 hourly
  • Engineer: $12.79 hourly
  • Engineer: $12.77 hourly
  • Engineer: $12.67 hourly
  • Engineer/Code: $17.41 hourly

Raises are set to go into effect in September.

Other areas like Paragould are also considering pay raises for their first responders.

In Jonesboro, the city council recently voted to increase pay for its police officers, something many departments statewide have already implemented.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
1 person dead following Sunday shooting
Emergency crews responded to a crash with reported injuries Monday, Aug. 21, near downtown...
Crash reported near downtown Jonesboro

Latest News

1 person dead following Sunday shooting
Wiersema twins had quite the journey from Michigan to Arkansas State volleyball
According to Pocahontas police, a report was made in June after narcotics were reported missing...
Police investigate narcotics stolen from hospital
Hospitals around the area could see an increase in patients visiting due to COVID-19.
New COVID variant could soon impact Northeast Arkansas