First responder pay proposal approved for Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge has approved a pay raise proposal for its city employees and first responders.

According to the resolution, non-uniform employees employed under one year will receive a 50-cent per hour pay increase, with those one year or more receiving a $1 per hour pay increase.

New base pay rates for the Walnut Ridge Police Department are listed below:

Chief: $22.10 hourly

Sergeant: $19 hourly

Detective: $19 hourly

Patrolman: $17 hourly

SRO: $17 hourly

In addition to the base pay, there is a one-time addition of 25 cents per hour for every year of service.

New base pay rates for the Walnut Ridge Fire Department are listed below:

Deputy Chief: $15.48 hourly

Captain: $13.81 hourly

Lieutenant: $13.44 hourly

Engineer: $12.79 hourly

Engineer: $12.77 hourly

Engineer: $12.67 hourly

Engineer/Code: $17.41 hourly

Raises are set to go into effect in September.

Other areas like Paragould are also considering pay raises for their first responders.

In Jonesboro, the city council recently voted to increase pay for its police officers, something many departments statewide have already implemented.

