Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Griffin Training Center to host memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Griffin Training Center is planning to host a memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland.

Sutherland lost her life in 2020 when she was kidnapped as she was jogging.

Griffin Training Center is hosting a memorial workout for a third year.

“I knew the Sutherland family my whole life,” said Calle Talley, owner of Griffin Training Center. “When the story of Sydney broke, I was just sick to my stomach.”

Typically, the Griffin Training Center will host a “Hero Workout” in honor of a fallen law enforcement officer.

For Talley, a workout was the best way to honor Sutherland, who was a runner.

“It’s all about bringing the community together to honor someone who was taken way too soon, it’s not about us. It’s all about her this weekend.”

Workouts will be tailored to honor Sutherland’s life.

“Any body, any age, any fitness level. We will have all of our coaches here helping, modify if you need to change any movements. There will be people running, there will be people walking, they will be people, jumping there will be people stepping,” she said.

The memorial workout will be held on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and will be free to the public.

Any donations made during the workout will benefit the Sydney Claire Sutherland Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was otherwise a happy day for hundreds of new Arkansas State University students ended in...
A-State student’s dad dies during Move-in Day
Multiple injured in Sunday crash
Law enforcement arrested a suspect after they say he abducted a child.
Suspect arrested in child abduction
1 person dead following Sunday shooting
A woman died Saturday in a motorcycle crash.
Woman killed in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Students and staff quickly filled the parking lots of the Jr. High and High School buildings.
‘It’s a great day to be a Pioneer’: Batesville School District eager to kick off school year
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator announced a new area code to join the current...
New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.
A Jonesboro woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Sunday.
Woman celebrates 107th birthday
What homeschooling looks like in Arkansas
I-TEAM: What homeschooling looks like in Arkansas