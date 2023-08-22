Griffin Training Center to host memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Griffin Training Center is planning to host a memorial workout for Sydney Sutherland.

Sutherland lost her life in 2020 when she was kidnapped as she was jogging.

Griffin Training Center is hosting a memorial workout for a third year.

“I knew the Sutherland family my whole life,” said Calle Talley, owner of Griffin Training Center. “When the story of Sydney broke, I was just sick to my stomach.”

Typically, the Griffin Training Center will host a “Hero Workout” in honor of a fallen law enforcement officer.

For Talley, a workout was the best way to honor Sutherland, who was a runner.

“It’s all about bringing the community together to honor someone who was taken way too soon, it’s not about us. It’s all about her this weekend.”

Workouts will be tailored to honor Sutherland’s life.

“Any body, any age, any fitness level. We will have all of our coaches here helping, modify if you need to change any movements. There will be people running, there will be people walking, they will be people, jumping there will be people stepping,” she said.

The memorial workout will be held on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and will be free to the public.

Any donations made during the workout will benefit the Sydney Claire Sutherland Foundation.

