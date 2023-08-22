Heat takes toll on Arkansas State campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Arkansas State students head to class, not only do they need to worry about being on time for class, but they also need to worry about the heat.

A-State said it holds its students’ safety as its top priority.

The school planned to host their Community Fair on Wednesday but has been postponed due to the intense heat.

This is just one of the outdoor events the university is hosting over the next week, so there could be more events postponed.

“We have triple digits on the thermometer with on the heat index we are being very cautious about that considering what we may or may not do with outdoor events,” said Arkansas State University Communication Director Bill Smith.

Smith said that students are encouraged to stay tuned to the campus app and also other forms of communication to get weather information.

Smith added that the university is taking steps to ensure students are walking around campus.

“We want them to hydrate, make sure to tell them not to work outside for a long period of time if they want to go for a run or want to be outdoors they have to be aware of the fact that this heat could be very detrimental.”

