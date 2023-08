JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday marked the opening night of high school volleyball in Arkansas.

Several NEA teams were in action.

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (8/21/23)

Greene County Tech 3, Wynne 0 (Volleyball)

Batesville 3, Jonesboro 1 (Volleyball)

Nettleton 3, Highland 0 (Volleyball)

Westside 3, Harrisburg 0 (Volleyball)

Palestine-Wheatley 3, Ridgefield Christian 0 (Volleyball)

Trumann 3, Piggott 0 (Volleyball)

Walnut Ridge 3, Salem 0 (Volleyball)

Midland 3, Barton 0 (Volleyball)

Rose Bud 3, Bald Knob 1 (Volleyball)

Searcy 3, Lonoke 0 (Volleyball)

